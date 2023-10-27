West Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
If you live in Marion County, West Virginia and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in West Virginia This Week
Marion County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week
East Fairmont High School at Lewis County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Weston, WV
- Conference: Big Ten
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.