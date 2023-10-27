If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Marshall County, West Virginia, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in West Virginia This Week

  • Pendleton County
  • Marion County
  • Clay County
  • Mineral County
  • Kanawha County
  • Wayne County
  • Jackson County
  • Ohio County
  • Harrison County
  • Summers County

    • Marshall County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Cameron High School at Ritchie County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Ellenboro, WV
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.