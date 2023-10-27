West Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ohio County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Ohio County, West Virginia this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Ohio County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Linsly High School at Bridgeport High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Bridgeport, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parkersburg South High School at Wheeling Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Wheeling, WV
- Conference: Two Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
