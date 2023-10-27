We have 2023 high school football action in Ohio County, West Virginia this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in West Virginia This Week

Ohio County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Linsly High School at Bridgeport High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Bridgeport, WV

Bridgeport, WV How to Stream: Watch Here

Parkersburg South High School at Wheeling Park High School