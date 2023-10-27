Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Preston County, West Virginia? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in West Virginia This Week

  • Mineral County
  • Summers County
  • Marshall County
  • Pendleton County
  • Wayne County
  • Ritchie County
  • Mason County
  • Ohio County
  • Marion County
  • Putnam County

    • Preston County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Preston High School at Buckhannon-Upshur High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Buckahannon, WV
    • Conference: Big Ten
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.