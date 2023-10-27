This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Wood County, West Virginia. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Other Games in West Virginia This Week

    • Wood County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Parkersburg South High School at Wheeling Park High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Wheeling, WV
    • Conference: Two Rivers
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Trinity Christian School at Parkersburg Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Parkersburg, WV
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

