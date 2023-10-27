West Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wood County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Wood County, West Virginia. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Wood County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Parkersburg South High School at Wheeling Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Wheeling, WV
- Conference: Two Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity Christian School at Parkersburg Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Parkersburg, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
