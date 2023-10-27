This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Wood County, West Virginia. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in West Virginia This Week

Wood County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Parkersburg South High School at Wheeling Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Wheeling, WV

Wheeling, WV Conference: Two Rivers

Two Rivers How to Stream: Watch Here

Trinity Christian School at Parkersburg Catholic High School