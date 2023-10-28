Can we expect Adam Fantilli lighting the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets face off with the New York Islanders at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Adam Fantilli score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Fantilli stats and insights

In two of seven games this season, Fantilli has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Islanders.

Fantilli has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

Fantilli averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.8%.

Islanders defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Islanders have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 19 goals in total (3.2 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Islanders have one shutout, and they average 26 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

