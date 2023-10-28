With Week 9 of the college football schedule fast approaching, which teams are the leading contenders at the top Big South, and which teams are in the cellar? To update you on where each team stands, see our power rankings below.

Big South Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Gardner-Webb

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 6-3

3-4 | 6-3 Overall Rank: 55th

55th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 44th

44th Last Game: W 35-32 vs Eastern Kentucky

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: UT Martin

UT Martin Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

1:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Bryant

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 5-5

3-4 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 70th

70th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 84th

84th Last Game: L 25-24 vs Eastern Illinois

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Charleston Southern

@ Charleston Southern Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Charleston Southern

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 3-6

3-4 | 3-6 Overall Rank: 86th

86th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 58th

58th Last Game: L 17-0 vs UT Martin

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Bryant

Bryant Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Robert Morris

Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 2-7

2-5 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 102nd

102nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 59th

59th Last Game: L 43-24 vs Bryant

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Tennessee Tech

Tennessee Tech Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

