Blue Jackets vs. Islanders: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The New York Islanders (3-2-1), coming off a 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators, visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-2-2) at Nationwide Arena on Saturday, October 28 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN. The Blue Jackets fell to the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 in overtime in their most recent outing.
Blue Jackets vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Islanders (-155)
|Blue Jackets (+130)
|6
|Islanders (-1.5)
Blue Jackets Betting Insights
- This season the Blue Jackets have won three of the five games in which they've been an underdog.
- Columbus has played as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer twice so far this season. They won both games.
- The Blue Jackets have a 43.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Columbus has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in four of six games this season.
Blue Jackets vs Islanders Additional Info
Blue Jackets vs. Islanders Rankings
|Islanders Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|16 (28th)
|Goals
|20 (19th)
|19 (9th)
|Goals Allowed
|23 (16th)
|3 (21st)
|Power Play Goals
|5 (16th)
|6 (19th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|5 (15th)
Blue Jackets Advanced Stats
- The Blue Jackets have the NHL's 19th-ranked scoring offense (20 total goals, 2.9 per game).
- The Blue Jackets' 23 total goals given up (3.3 per game) rank 16th in the league.
- They have a -3 goal differential, which ranks 22nd in the league.
