Top Player Prop Bets for Blue Jackets vs. Islanders on October 28, 2023
Player props can be found for Noah Dobson and Ivan Provorov, among others, when the New York Islanders visit the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
Blue Jackets vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Blue Jackets vs. Islanders Additional Info
|Islanders vs. Blue Jackets Odds/Over/Under
|Islanders vs. Blue Jackets Prediction
|Islanders vs. Blue Jackets Betting Trends & Stats
NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets
Ivan Provorov Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
Provorov's zero goals and six assists in seven games for Columbus add up to six total points on the season.
Provorov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Wild
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 20
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Red Wings
|Oct. 16
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jack Roslovic Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)
Jack Roslovic has amassed six points this season, with two goals and four assists.
Roslovic Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 26
|1
|2
|3
|4
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Wild
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|8
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 20
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Red Wings
|Oct. 16
|0
|0
|0
|0
Boone Jenner Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
Boone Jenner has five points so far, including four goals and one assist.
Jenner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|8
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Wild
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|8
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Wings
|Oct. 16
|0
|0
|0
|1
NHL Props Today: New York Islanders
Noah Dobson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)
Dobson is one of New York's top contributors (seven total points), having amassed two goals and five assists.
Dobson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Senators
|Oct. 26
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 24
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at Sabres
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Devils
|Oct. 20
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Coyotes
|Oct. 17
|0
|1
|1
|5
Kyle Palmieri Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)
Kyle Palmieri has accumulated six points (1.0 per game), scoring two goals and adding four assists.
Palmieri Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Senators
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Sabres
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Devils
|Oct. 20
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Coyotes
|Oct. 17
|0
|1
|1
|3
