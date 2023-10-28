Central Division opponents square off when the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-1) welcome in the Indiana Pacers (1-0) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, starting on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the teams this year.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Cavaliers vs. Pacers matchup in this article.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSIN

BSOH and BSIN Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cavaliers Moneyline Pacers Moneyline BetMGM Cavaliers (-3.5) 224.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Cavaliers vs Pacers Additional Info

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers had a +441 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 5.4 points per game. They put up 112.3 points per game, 25th in the league, and gave up 106.9 per contest to rank first in the NBA.

The Pacers averaged 116.3 points per game last season (10th in the league) while giving up 119.5 per contest (29th in the NBA). They had a -261 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 3.2 points per game.

These two teams scored a combined 228.6 points per game last season, 4.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams surrendered 226.4 points per contest last year, 1.9 more points than the over/under for this game.

Cleveland compiled a 44-38-0 record against the spread last season.

Indiana put together a 43-39-0 ATS record last season.

Cavaliers and Pacers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Cavaliers +2500 +900 - Pacers +25000 +12500 -

