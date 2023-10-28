Will Cole Sillinger Score a Goal Against the Islanders on October 28?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets match up against the New York Islanders. Is Cole Sillinger going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Cole Sillinger score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Sillinger stats and insights
- Sillinger is yet to score through seven games this season.
- He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.
- Sillinger has no points on the power play.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders have given up 19 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Islanders have one shutout, and they average 26 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.
Blue Jackets vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
