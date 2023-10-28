The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming contest against the New York Islanders is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Emil Bemstrom find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Emil Bemstrom score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Bemstrom stats and insights

In two of six games this season, Bemstrom has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Islanders.

Bemstrom has scored three goals on the power play.

Bemstrom averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20%.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have given up 19 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have one shutout, and they average 26 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

