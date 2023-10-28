The Cleveland Cavaliers, with Evan Mobley, face off versus the Indiana Pacers at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last time on the court, a 108-105 loss to the Thunder, Mobley put up 14 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks.

Below we will look at Mobley's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Evan Mobley Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Points Prop: Over 17.5 (-114)

Over 17.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 11.5 (+104)

Over 11.5 (+104) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-132)

Pacers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pacers were 29th in the NBA last season, giving up 119.5 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Pacers were 28th in the NBA last season, allowing 45.3 per contest.

In terms of assists, the Pacers conceded 26.4 per game last year, ranking them 26th in the NBA.

The Pacers were the 17th-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 12.4 makes per contest.

Evan Mobley vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2023 39 14 16 4 0 4 0 2/5/2023 31 17 10 4 0 3 1 12/29/2022 32 13 7 7 0 1 2 12/16/2022 31 16 9 2 1 2 0

