The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming game versus the New York Islanders is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Ivan Provorov light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Ivan Provorov score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Provorov stats and insights

Provorov is yet to score through seven games this season.

He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.

Provorov has picked up four assists on the power play.

Islanders defensive stats

On defense, the Islanders have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 19 goals in total (3.2 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Islanders have one shutout, and they average 26 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

