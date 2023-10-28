Can we anticipate Johnny Gaudreau scoring a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets match up against the New York Islanders at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Johnny Gaudreau score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Gaudreau stats and insights

Gaudreau is yet to score through seven games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Islanders.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Islanders defensive stats

On defense, the Islanders are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 19 goals in total (3.2 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Islanders have one shutout, and they average 26 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

