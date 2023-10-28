Kirill Marchenko and the Columbus Blue Jackets will play on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New York Islanders. Thinking about a wager on Marchenko in the Blue Jackets-Islanders matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Kirill Marchenko vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Marchenko Season Stats Insights

Marchenko has averaged 16:33 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

Through seven games this year, Marchenko has yet to score a goal.

In two of seven games this season Marchenko has registered a point, including one game with multiple points.

Marchenko has had an assist twice this year in seven games played, including multiple assists on one occasion.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Marchenko hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Marchenko has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Marchenko Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have given up 19 goals in total (3.2 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 7 Games 2 3 Points 0 0 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

