The Marshall Thundering Herd (4-3) face a Sun Belt matchup against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-3). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Marshall vs. Coastal Carolina?

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

City: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Coastal Carolina 29, Marshall 24

Coastal Carolina 29, Marshall 24 Marshall has been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they've won all of those games.

The Thundering Herd have played as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

This season, Coastal Carolina has been the underdog three times and won one of those games.

The Chanticleers are this season when entering a game as the underdog by +130 or more on the moneyline.

The Thundering Herd have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.8% in this matchup.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Coastal Carolina (+3)



Coastal Carolina (+3) Marshall has covered the spread on two occasions in 2023.

This season, the Thundering Herd have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

In Coastal Carolina's seven games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Chanticleers have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 3 points or more (in three chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (46.5)



Over (46.5) Three of Marshall's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 46.5 points.

In the Coastal Carolina's seven games this season, four have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 46.5.

The over/under for the game of 46.5 is 10.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Marshall (27.3 points per game) and Coastal Carolina (29.7 points per game).

Splits Tables

Marshall

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.8 46.5 47.2 Implied Total AVG 26.7 27.7 25.7 ATS Record 2-4-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-2-0 1-2-0 3-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

Coastal Carolina

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 61.4 59.5 62.8 Implied Total AVG 37.3 38.7 36.3 ATS Record 5-2-0 2-1-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-6-0 1-2-0 0-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

