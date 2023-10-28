The Marshall Thundering Herd (4-3) face a fellow Sun Belt foe when they visit the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Brooks Stadium.

Marshall is totaling 27.3 points per game on offense (75th in the FBS), and ranks 82nd on defense with 27.3 points allowed per game. Coastal Carolina is posting 29.7 points per game on offense this season (57th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 22.7 points per contest (48th-ranked) on defense.

In the article below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on NFL Network.

Marshall vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Marshall vs. Coastal Carolina Key Statistics

Marshall Coastal Carolina 384.9 (90th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 447.3 (37th) 375.3 (60th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 400.9 (82nd) 133.1 (95th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 154.7 (69th) 251.7 (46th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 292.6 (17th) 13 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (49th) 10 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (35th)

Marshall Stats Leaders

Cam Fancher has 1,679 pass yards for Marshall, completing 67.1% of his passes and tossing seven touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 130 rushing yards (18.6 ypg) on 85 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Rasheen Ali has carried the ball 124 times for a team-high 641 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 11 times. He's also tacked on 15 catches for 144 yards (20.6 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

Ethan Payne has been handed the ball 44 times this year and racked up 172 yards (24.6 per game).

Darryle Simmons has hauled in 21 catches for 220 yards (31.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Caleb Coombs has put up a 208-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 24 passes on 34 targets.

Cade Conley's 20 receptions have turned into 203 yards and one touchdown.

Coastal Carolina Stats Leaders

Grayson McCall has thrown for 1,919 yards (274.1 per game) while completing 67.4% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Braydon Bennett has rushed for 344 yards on 72 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground. He's also added 14 catches, totaling 151 yards.

CJ Beasley has run for 162 yards across 39 carries, scoring one touchdown. He's chipped in with nine catches for 106 yards.

Sam Pinckney leads his squad with 565 receiving yards on 39 receptions with four touchdowns.

Jared Brown has caught 33 passes and compiled 411 receiving yards (58.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Jameson Tucker has racked up 236 reciving yards (33.7 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

