The Marshall Thundering Herd (4-3) will put their 24th-ranked pass defense to the test against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-3) and the No. 17 passing attack in the nation, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Thundering Herd are favored by 3.5 points in the game. The contest has an over/under of 45.5 points.

Marshall is putting up 27.3 points per game on offense this year (75th in the FBS), and is giving up 27.3 points per game (82nd) on defense. Coastal Carolina ranks 57th in the FBS with 29.7 points per game on offense, and it ranks 48th with 22.7 points ceded per contest on defense.

Marshall vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

Brooks Stadium TV Channel: NFL Network

Marshall vs Coastal Carolina Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Marshall -3.5 -110 -110 45.5 -110 -110 -190 +155

Marshall Recent Performance

With 348.3 yards of total offense per game (-74-worst) and 426.7 yards allowed per game on defense (23rd-worst) over the last three tilts, the Thundering Herd have been getting outplayed on both sides of the ball recently.

It's been a tough three-game stretch for the Thundering Herd, who rank -12-worst in scoring offense (24.7 points per game) and -101-worst in scoring defense (36.3 points per game allowed) over their previous three tilts.

Despite sporting the 64th-ranked pass offense over the last three games (263.0 passing yards per game), Marshall ranks -69-worst in pass defense over that time frame (257.7 passing yards allowed per game).

Over the previous three contests, the Thundering Herd rank -104-worst in rushing offense (85.3 rushing yards per game) and -38-worst in rushing defense (169.0 rushing yards per game allowed).

The Thundering Herd have no wins against the spread and are 0-3 overall in their last three contests.

Marshall has gone over the total twice in its past three games.

Marshall Betting Records & Stats

Marshall has covered the spread twice in six games this season.

The Thundering Herd have been favored by 3.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Marshall has gone over in four of its six games with a set total (66.7%).

Marshall has won all three of the games it has been favored on the moneyline this season.

Marshall has played as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Thundering Herd have an implied win probability of 65.5%.

Marshall Stats Leaders

Cam Fancher has 1,679 passing yards for Marshall, completing 67.1% of his passes and tossing seven touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 130 rushing yards (18.6 ypg) on 85 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Rasheen Ali, has carried the ball 124 times for 641 yards (91.6 per game), scoring 11 times. He's also caught 15 passes for 144 yards and one touchdown.

This season, Ethan Payne has carried the ball 44 times for 172 yards (24.6 per game).

Darryle Simmons has hauled in 21 catches for 220 yards (31.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Caleb Coombs has caught 24 passes for 208 yards (29.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Cade Conley has a total of 203 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 20 passes and scoring one touchdown.

Sam Burton leads the team with 4.5 sacks, and also has 2.0 TFL and 23 tackles.

Eli Neal is the team's top-tackler this year. He's amassed 39 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception.

Micah Abraham leads the team with three interceptions, while also recording 11 tackles and three passes defended.

