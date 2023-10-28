The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in a Big Ten showdown.

Ohio State sports the 35th-ranked offense this season (33.7 points per game), and has been more effective defensively, ranking third-best with only 10 points allowed per game. Wisconsin ranks 77th in the FBS with 26.9 points per game, but it has been carried by its defense, which ranks 20th-best by giving up only 18.3 points per game.

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Channel: NBC

Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Key Statistics

Ohio State Wisconsin 431.9 (51st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.9 (84th) 260.1 (4th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 333.4 (32nd) 127 (101st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 179.1 (37th) 304.9 (14th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 216.7 (83rd) 6 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (80th) 7 (106th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (62nd)

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord has racked up 1,937 yards (276.7 ypg) on 131-of-205 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

TreVeyon Henderson has carried the ball 44 times for a team-high 295 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times.

DeaMonte Trayanum has been handed the ball 60 times this year and racked up 257 yards (36.7 per game) with three touchdowns.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s leads his squad with 766 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 42 receptions (out of 74 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Cade Stover has put together a 429-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 27 passes on 34 targets.

Emeka Egbuka's 22 catches have turned into 303 yards and three touchdowns.

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

Tanner Mordecai has thrown for 1,128 yards on 63.7% passing while tossing three touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also run for 161 yards with four scores.

Braelon Allen has carried the ball 120 times for 704 yards, with eight touchdowns.

Chez Mellusi has racked up 306 yards on 51 carries with four touchdowns.

Will Pauling's 398 receiving yards (56.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 37 receptions on 53 targets with one touchdown.

Chimere Dike has caught 16 passes and compiled 282 receiving yards (40.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Bryson Green's 17 grabs (on 38 targets) have netted him 218 yards (31.1 ypg).

