Ohio State vs. Wisconsin: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
Two of college football's strongest defenses battle when the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0) carry the country's third-ranked scoring D into a game versus the Wisconsin Badgers (5-2), with the No. 20 defense, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Buckeyes are major, 14.5-point favorites. The over/under in this contest is 45.5 points.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Ohio State vs. Wisconsin matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Madison, Wisconsin
- Venue: Camp Randall Stadium
Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio State Moneyline
|Wisconsin Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio State (-14.5)
|45.5
|-650
|+475
|FanDuel
|Ohio State (-14.5)
|45.5
|-710
|+490
Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends
- Ohio State has put together a 4-2-1 ATS record so far this year.
- The Buckeyes are 3-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.
- Wisconsin has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this year.
Ohio State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+700
|Bet $100 to win $700
|To Win the Big Ten
|+150
|Bet $100 to win $150
