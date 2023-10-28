Two of college football's strongest defenses battle when the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0) carry the country's third-ranked scoring D into a game versus the Wisconsin Badgers (5-2), with the No. 20 defense, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Buckeyes are major, 14.5-point favorites. The over/under in this contest is 45.5 points.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Ohio State vs. Wisconsin matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline Wisconsin Moneyline BetMGM Ohio State (-14.5) 45.5 -650 +475 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Ohio State (-14.5) 45.5 -710 +490 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends

Ohio State has put together a 4-2-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Buckeyes are 3-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.

Wisconsin has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this year.

Ohio State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +700 Bet $100 to win $700 To Win the Big Ten +150 Bet $100 to win $150

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.