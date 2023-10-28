A pair of the nation's strongest defenses meet when the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0) bring college football's third-ranked scoring defense into a matchup with the Wisconsin Badgers (5-2), who have the No. 20 scoring defense, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Buckeyes are double-digit, 14.5-point favorites. The contest has a point total of 45.5.

On the defensive side of the ball, Ohio State has been a top-25 unit, ranking third-best by surrendering just 10 points per game. The offense ranks 35th (33.7 points per game). Wisconsin ranks 77th in the FBS with 26.9 points per contest, but it has been carried by its defense, which ranks 20th-best by surrendering just 18.3 points per game.

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Camp Randall Stadium TV Channel: NBC

Ohio State vs Wisconsin Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ohio State -14.5 -110 -110 45.5 -110 -110 -650 +475

Ohio State Recent Performance

From a defensive standpoint, the Buckeyes have been top-25 over the last three games with 266.3 total yards allowed per game (19th-best). They haven't fared as well offensively, with 411 total yards per game (-36-worst).

The Buckeyes' defense has been shutting down opposing offenses over the last three games, ranking eighth-best by giving up just 12 points per game. On offense, they rank 57th in the FBS during that three-game period (32.7 points per game).

On the offensive side of the ball, Ohio State has been getting it done over the previous three games, averaging 313.3 passing yards per game (20th-best). It ranks 57th over the last three games on the other side of the ball (173.7 passing yards per game surrendered).

In terms of rushing offense, the Buckeyes rank -88-worst with 97.7 rushing yards per game over their last three contests. On defense, they rank 31st by giving up 92.7 rushing yards per game over their last three tilts.

The Buckeyes have covered the spread in their last three contests, and went 3-0 overall.

Ohio State's past three games have not hit the over.

Week 9 Big Ten Betting Trends

Ohio State Betting Records & Stats

Ohio State has a 4-2-1 record against the spread this season.

The Buckeyes have been favored by 14.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in three of those contests.

Out of Ohio State's seven games with a set total, one has hit the over (14.3%).

Ohio State has been favored on the moneyline a total of six times this season, and they've won each of those games.

Ohio State has played in four games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -650 or shorter and won each of them.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Buckeyes have an implied win probability of 86.7%.

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord has 1,937 pass yards for Ohio State, completing 63.9% of his passes and recording 12 touchdowns and one interception this season.

TreVeyon Henderson has carried the ball 44 times for a team-high 295 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times.

This season, DeaMonte Trayanum has carried the ball 60 times for 257 yards (36.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

Marvin Harrison Jr. has hauled in 42 receptions for 766 yards (109.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Cade Stover has caught 27 passes for 429 yards (61.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Emeka Egbuka has compiled 22 grabs for 303 yards, an average of 43.3 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

J.T. Tuimoloau has four sacks to lead the team, and also has three TFL and 20 tackles.

Tommy Eichenberg is the team's top-tackler this year. He's collected 51 tackles, one TFL, and one sack.

Jermaine Mathews Jr. has a team-high one interception to go along with four tackles and one pass defended.

