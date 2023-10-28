Oregon State vs. Arizona: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The Arizona Wildcats (4-3) and their 14th-ranked run defense will host the No. 11 Oregon State Beavers (6-1) and the 21st-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Wildcats are 3-point underdogs. An over/under of 56.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Oregon State vs. Arizona matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Oregon State vs. Arizona Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tucson, Arizona
- Venue: Arizona Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Oregon State vs. Arizona Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon State Moneyline
|Arizona Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon State (-3)
|56.5
|-165
|+140
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Oregon State (-3.5)
|56.5
|-160
|+132
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Oregon State vs. Arizona Betting Trends
- Oregon State has covered four times in six chances against the spread this season.
- When playing as at least 3-point favorites this season, the Beavers have an ATS record of 4-2.
- Arizona has put together a 5-1-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Wildcats are 4-0 ATS this year when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.
Oregon State & Arizona 2023 Futures Odds
|Oregon State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+3000
|Bet $100 to win $3000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+225
|Bet $100 to win $225
|Arizona
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.