The Arizona Wildcats (4-3) and their 14th-ranked run defense will host the No. 11 Oregon State Beavers (6-1) and the 21st-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Wildcats are 3-point underdogs. An over/under of 56.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Oregon State vs. Arizona matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Oregon State vs. Arizona Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: Arizona Stadium

Oregon State vs. Arizona Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon State Moneyline Arizona Moneyline BetMGM Oregon State (-3) 56.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Oregon State (-3.5) 56.5 -160 +132 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

Oregon State vs. Arizona Betting Trends

Oregon State has covered four times in six chances against the spread this season.

When playing as at least 3-point favorites this season, the Beavers have an ATS record of 4-2.

Arizona has put together a 5-1-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Wildcats are 4-0 ATS this year when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Oregon State & Arizona 2023 Futures Odds

Oregon State To Win the National Champ. +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000 To Win the Pac-12 +225 Bet $100 to win $225 Arizona To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Pac-12 +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

