SEC opponents will clash when the Texas A&M Aggies (4-3) meet the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-5). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Texas A&M vs. South Carolina? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Texas A&M vs. South Carolina?

  • Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: College Station, Texas
  • Venue: Kyle Field

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Texas A&M 35, South Carolina 19
  • Texas A&M has been favored on the moneyline five total times this season. They've gone 4-1 in those games.
  • The Aggies have played as a moneyline favorite of -800 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.
  • South Carolina has been listed as the underdog four times this season and has failed to win any of those games.
  • This season, the Gamecocks have won one of their two games when they're the underdog by at least +550 on the moneyline.
  • The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Aggies an 88.9% chance to win.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: South Carolina (+16.5)
  • Texas A&M has four wins in seven games versus the spread this season.
  • The Aggies have always covered the spread this season when favored by 16.5 points or more.
  • In South Carolina's seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
  • This year, the Gamecocks won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 16.5 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the Texas A&M vs. South Carolina matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (51.5)
  • Three of Texas A&M's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 51.5 points.
  • In the South Carolina's seven games this season, four have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 51.5.
  • Texas A&M averages 32.3 points per game against South Carolina's 26.6, amounting to 7.4 points over the matchup's total of 51.5.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Texas A&M

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 51.2 50 52.8
Implied Total AVG 32.9 36 28.7
ATS Record 4-3-0 3-1-0 1-2-0
Over/Under Record 4-3-0 2-2-0 2-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 3-0 1-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

South Carolina

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 55.2 53.5 57.5
Implied Total AVG 33 30.3 36.7
ATS Record 3-4-0 2-2-0 1-2-0
Over/Under Record 4-3-0 3-1-0 1-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-1 0-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.