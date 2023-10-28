Looking for information on the best bets in Big Ten play in Week 9, or attempting to build a parlay? Our computer model likes betting on the over/under in the Purdue vs. Nebraska matchup, and picking Minnesota (-7) over Michigan State on the spread. Find more insights and stats on those college football games in the article below.

Best Week 9 Big Ten Spread Bets

Pick: Minnesota -7 vs. Michigan State

Matchup: Michigan State Spartans at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Michigan State Spartans at Minnesota Golden Gophers Projected Favorite & Spread: Minnesota by 12.7 points

Minnesota by 12.7 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: October 28

October 28 TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Northwestern +14 vs. Maryland

Matchup: Maryland Terrapins at Northwestern Wildcats

Maryland Terrapins at Northwestern Wildcats Projected Favorite & Spread: Maryland by 9.2 points

Maryland by 9.2 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: October 28

October 28 TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Nebraska -2 vs. Purdue

Matchup: Purdue Boilermakers at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Purdue Boilermakers at Nebraska Cornhuskers Projected Favorite & Spread: Nebraska by 5.8 points

Nebraska by 5.8 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: October 28

October 28 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 9 Big Ten Total Bets

Over 39.5 - Purdue vs. Nebraska

Matchup: Purdue Boilermakers at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Purdue Boilermakers at Nebraska Cornhuskers Projected Total: 45.4 points

45.4 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: October 28

October 28 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Over 40.5 - Michigan State vs. Minnesota

Matchup: Michigan State Spartans at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Michigan State Spartans at Minnesota Golden Gophers Projected Total: 44.6 points

44.6 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: October 28

October 28 TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)

Over 48.5 - Maryland vs. Northwestern

Matchup: Maryland Terrapins at Northwestern Wildcats

Maryland Terrapins at Northwestern Wildcats Projected Total: 49.9 points

49.9 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: October 28

October 28 TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)

Week 9 Big Ten Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Michigan 8-0 (5-0 Big Ten) 40.6 / 5.9 421.6 / 226.8 Ohio State 7-0 (4-0 Big Ten) 33.7 / 10.0 431.9 / 260.1 Penn State 6-1 (3-1 Big Ten) 39.7 / 9.7 400.0 / 218.1 Rutgers 6-2 (3-2 Big Ten) 28.1 / 15.8 327.3 / 277.6 Wisconsin 5-2 (3-1 Big Ten) 26.9 / 18.3 395.9 / 333.4 Iowa 6-2 (3-2 Big Ten) 19.5 / 14.5 232.4 / 313.8 Maryland 5-2 (2-2 Big Ten) 33.4 / 18.6 422.3 / 337.1 Minnesota 4-3 (2-2 Big Ten) 20.3 / 24.3 302.7 / 338.0 Nebraska 4-3 (2-2 Big Ten) 18.7 / 19.3 328.9 / 313.6 Northwestern 3-4 (1-3 Big Ten) 20.1 / 25.9 299.3 / 345.7 Purdue 2-5 (1-3 Big Ten) 23.0 / 29.9 370.7 / 395.4 Illinois 3-5 (1-4 Big Ten) 20.4 / 27.8 365.5 / 396.0 Michigan State 2-5 (0-4 Big Ten) 18.9 / 27.9 326.3 / 354.4 Indiana 2-5 (0-4 Big Ten) 17.9 / 29.3 311.7 / 366.1

