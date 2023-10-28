Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, October 28, when the UCF Knights and West Virginia Mountaineers match up at 12:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Knights. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

West Virginia vs. UCF Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction West Virginia (+7) Under (60) UCF 30, West Virginia 29

Week 9 Big 12 Predictions

West Virginia Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 30.8% chance of a victory for the Mountaineers.

The Mountaineers have a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

West Virginia is 1-1 against the spread when an underdog by 7 points or more this year.

The Mountaineers have hit the over in four of their six games with a set total (66.7%).

The average point total for the West Virginia this season is 8.7 points lower than this game's over/under.

UCF Betting Info (2023)

The Knights have an implied moneyline win probability of 73.3% in this contest.

The Knights have three wins in seven games against the spread this year.

UCF has an ATS record of 2-1 when playing as at least 7-point favorites.

This season, five of the Knights' seven games have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 60 points, 1.8 more than the average point total for UCF games this season.

Mountaineers vs. Knights 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UCF 34.1 28.3 46.3 18.7 25.0 35.5 West Virginia 29.3 26.3 31.8 21.0 26.0 33.3

