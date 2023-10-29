Amari Cooper vs. Tre Brown: Week 8 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
At Lumen Field in Week 8, the Cleveland Browns' Amari Cooper will be lined up against the Seattle Seahawks pass defense and Tre Brown. Check out this article for more stats and information on this important matchup.
Browns vs. Seahawks Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Venue: Lumen Field
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Amari Cooper Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Seahawks
|44.9
|7.5
|45
|111
|7.71
Amari Cooper vs. Tre Brown Insights
Amari Cooper & the Browns' Offense
- Amari Cooper's 389 receiving yards (64.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 24 catches on 47 targets with one touchdown.
- Through the air, Cleveland ranks second-last in the league in passing yards with 1,030 (171.7 per contest) and 29th in passing touchdowns (four).
- The Browns' offensive attack is 19th in the NFL with 22.3 points per game and 26th with 319.2 total yards per contest.
- Cleveland averages 34.8 pass attempts per contest this season, placing it 16th in the NFL.
- In the red zone, the Browns have been one of the least pass-heavy teams this season, passing the ball 12 times (fewest in NFL).
Tre Brown & the Seahawks' Defense
- Tre Brown has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 12 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and five passes defended to his name.
- Looking at passing defense, Seattle is allowing 235 yards per game (1,410 total) in the air, which ranks the team No. 12 in the NFL.
- The Seahawks are giving up the eighth-fewest points in the league, 19.7 per game.
- Seattle has allowed four players to amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- The Seahawks have allowed six players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.
Amari Cooper vs. Tre Brown Advanced Stats
|Amari Cooper
|Tre Brown
|Rec. Targets
|47
|17
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|24
|5
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|16.2
|9
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|389
|12
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|64.8
|3
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|63
|1
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|2
|1
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|1
|2
|Interceptions
