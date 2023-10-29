At Lumen Field on Sunday, October 29, the Seattle Seahawks meet the Cleveland Browns, starting at 4:05 PM ET. The Browns should win, based on our computer model -- continue reading to discover more tips about the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

Watch the Browns in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Seahawks are averaging 24 points per game offensively this season (11th in NFL), and they are allowing 19.7 points per game (12th) on defense. The Browns' defense has been leading the charge for the team, as they rank best in the NFL with 243 total yards allowed per game. In terms of offense, they are generating 319.2 total yards per game, which ranks 20th.

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Browns vs Seahawks on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Browns vs. Seahawks Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Browns (+3.5) Over (37.5) Browns 25, Seahawks 18

Place your bets on the Seahawks-Browns matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Browns Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 39.2% chance of a victory for the Browns.

Cleveland has covered three times in six chances against the spread this season.

The Browns have covered the spread when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

So far this season, two Cleveland games have hit the over.

The average total points scored in Browns games this year (37.5) is two points higher than the total for this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Seahawks Betting Info

The Seahawks have an implied moneyline win probability of 65.5% in this contest.

Seattle has covered four times in six games with a spread this season.

The Seahawks have been favored by 3.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

This season, games featuring the Seahawks have gone over the point total twice.

Seahawks games have had an average of 44.8 points this season, 7.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Browns vs. Seahawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Seattle 24 19.7 23.3 22.3 24.7 17 Cleveland 22.3 19.2 18.3 12.8 30.5 32

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.