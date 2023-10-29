D.J. Moore vs. Asante Samuel Jr.: Week 8 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:06 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
When the Chicago Bears play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8, D.J. Moore will be up against a Chargers pass defense featuring Asante Samuel Jr.. For more stats and insights on this matchup, continue reading.
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Bears vs. Chargers Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- Location: Inglewood, California
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
D.J. Moore Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Chargers
|93.6
|13.4
|4
|28
|9.42
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
D.J. Moore vs. Asante Samuel Jr. Insights
D.J. Moore & the Bears' Offense
- D.J. Moore has collected 40 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 636 (90.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 51 times and has five touchdowns.
- Through the air, Chicago has compiled 1,281 total passing yards (22nd in NFL) and 6.2 passing yards per attempt (20th).
- With 158 points this year (10th in NFL), the Bears have been clicking on offense.
- Chicago has been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, airing it out 29.3 times per game, which is fourth in the league.
- In the red zone, the Bears have thrown the ball 28 times this season, placing them 17th in the league.
Asante Samuel Jr. & the Chargers' Defense
- Asante Samuel Jr. has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 29 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended.
- In terms of passing yards allowed, Los Angeles has given up the second-most in the league at 1,860 (310 per game).
- The Chargers are ranked 22nd in the NFL in points conceded, at 25.8 per game.
- Four players have put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Los Angeles this season.
- 11 players have caught a touchdown against the Chargers this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
D.J. Moore vs. Asante Samuel Jr. Advanced Stats
|D.J. Moore
|Asante Samuel Jr.
|Rec. Targets
|51
|40
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|40
|4
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|15.9
|27
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|636
|29
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|90.9
|4.8
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|271
|1
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|5
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|5
|2
|Interceptions
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.