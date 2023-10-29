Will David Njoku Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
David Njoku did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns have a game against the Seattle Seahawks at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. All of Njoku's stats can be found on this page.
Rep David Njoku and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In terms of season stats, Njoku has been targeted 31 times and has 24 catches for 216 yards (9 per reception) and zero TDs.
Keep an eye on Njoku's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
David Njoku Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- The Browns have three other receivers on the injury report this week:
- Amari Cooper (DNP/rest): 24 Rec; 389 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Harrison Bryant (FP/hip): 3 Rec; 7 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Marquise Goodwin (DNP/back): 3 Rec; 10 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Week 8 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Curtis Samuel
- Click Here for Zach Charbonnet
- Click Here for Diontae Johnson
- Click Here for Austin Ekeler
- Click Here for Adam Thielen
Browns vs. Seahawks Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Njoku 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|31
|24
|216
|160
|0
|9
Njoku Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Bengals
|3
|2
|24
|0
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|4
|4
|48
|0
|Week 3
|Titans
|4
|4
|20
|0
|Week 4
|Ravens
|7
|6
|46
|0
|Week 6
|49ers
|4
|3
|24
|0
|Week 7
|@Colts
|9
|5
|54
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.