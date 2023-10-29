Will David Njoku pay out his Week 8 anytime TD player prop when the Cleveland Browns play the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant numbers.

Will David Njoku score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +275 (Bet $10 to win $27.50 if he scores a TD)

Njoku has posted a 216-yard campaign thus far (36 yards receiving per game), hauling in 24 throws on 31 targets.

Having played six games this year, Njoku has not had a TD reception.

David Njoku Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 3 2 24 0 Week 2 @Steelers 4 4 48 0 Week 3 Titans 4 4 20 0 Week 4 Ravens 7 6 46 0 Week 6 49ers 4 3 24 0 Week 7 @Colts 9 5 54 0

