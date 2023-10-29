Diontae Johnson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 8 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Johnson's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Rep Diontae Johnson and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Johnson's season stats include 127 yards on eight receptions (15.9 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He has been targeted 12 times.

Keep an eye on Johnson's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Diontae Johnson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Steelers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 8 Injury Reports

Steelers vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Johnson 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 12 8 127 64 0 15.9

Johnson Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 6 3 48 0 Week 7 @Rams 6 5 79 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.