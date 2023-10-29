Diontae Johnson will be running routes against the second-worst passing defense in the league when his Pittsburgh Steelers meet the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Johnson has put up a 127-yard season so far (63.5 yards per game), hauling in eight passes out of 12 targets.

Johnson vs. the Jaguars

Johnson vs the Jaguars (since 2021): No games

No games Four players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Jacksonville in the 2023 season.

The Jaguars have surrendered a TD pass to 10 opposing players this year.

Jacksonville has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The Jaguars yield 273.9 passing yards per game, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this year, the Jaguars have conceded 10 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.4 per game. That ranks 21st in the league.

Diontae Johnson Receiving Props vs. the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 54.5 (-115)

Johnson Receiving Insights

Johnson has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in one of two games (50.0%).

Johnson has 6.3% of his team's target share (12 targets on 189 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 12 times this season, averaging 10.6 yards per target.

Johnson does not have a TD reception this year in two games.

Johnson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Rams 10/22/2023 Week 7 6 TAR / 5 REC / 79 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 9/10/2023 Week 1 6 TAR / 3 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

