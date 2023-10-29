Will Donovan Peoples-Jones get into the end zone when the Cleveland Browns and the Seattle Seahawks meet in Week 8 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Donovan Peoples-Jones score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Peoples-Jones' stat line shows eight catches for 97 yards. He puts up 16.2 yards per game, and has been targeted on 18 occasions.

Peoples-Jones does not have a TD reception this year in six games.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 2 1 12 0 Week 2 @Steelers 4 1 7 0 Week 3 Titans 4 3 49 0 Week 4 Ravens 4 1 7 0 Week 6 49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Colts 3 2 22 0

