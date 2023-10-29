Will Elijah Moore Score a Touchdown Against the Seahawks in Week 8?
When the Cleveland Browns and the Seattle Seahawks square off in Week 8 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, will Elijah Moore get into the end zone? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Think Moore will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Elijah Moore score a touchdown against the Seahawks?
Odds to score a TD this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a TD)
- This campaign Moore has 25 catches (on 43 targets) for 226 yards, averaging 37.7 yards per game.
- Having played six games this season, Moore has not tallied a TD reception.
Elijah Moore Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Bengals
|7
|3
|43
|0
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|9
|3
|36
|0
|Week 3
|Titans
|9
|9
|49
|0
|Week 4
|Ravens
|4
|2
|20
|0
|Week 6
|49ers
|7
|4
|19
|0
|Week 7
|@Colts
|7
|4
|59
|0
Rep Elijah Moore with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.