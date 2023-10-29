The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars are set to meet in a Week 8 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will George Pickens hit paydirt in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent statistics and trends.

Will George Pickens score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a TD)

Pickens has 27 catches (48 targets) and a team-high 500 yards receiving (83.3 per game) plus two TDs.

Pickens has hauled in two touchdown catches this year in six games, one apiece on two occasions.

George Pickens Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 7 5 36 0 Week 2 Browns 10 4 127 1 Week 3 @Raiders 6 4 75 0 Week 4 @Texans 7 3 25 0 Week 5 Ravens 10 6 130 1 Week 7 @Rams 8 5 107 0

