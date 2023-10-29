At Acrisure Stadium in Week 8, the Pittsburgh Steelers' George Pickens will be lined up against the Jacksonville Jaguars pass defense and Darious Williams. See below for more stats and insights on this intriguing matchup.

Steelers vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

George Pickens Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Jaguars 63.6 10.6 18 64 8.95

George Pickens vs. Darious Williams Insights

George Pickens & the Steelers' Offense

George Pickens has hauled in 500 receiving yards on 27 catches to pace his squad this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Through the air, Pittsburgh's passing attack has been ineffective this season, as it ranks fifth-last in the league with 1,153 passing yards (192.2 per game).

The Steelers rank 29th in the league in scoring with 17.2 points per contest, and they rank 31st in total yards with 273.5 per game.

Pittsburgh has been one of the least pass-happy teams this season, airing it out 31.5 times per contest, which is seventh in the league.

In the red zone, the Steelers have been one of the least pass-heavy teams this season, airing it out 18 times (fourth-fewest in league).

Darious Williams & the Jaguars' Defense

Darious Williams has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 28 tackles, one TFL, and 11 passes defended.

In the air, Jacksonville has given up the highest number of passing yards in the league, 1,560 (222.9 per game).

The Jaguars are allowing 20.9 points per game, 19th in the league.

Jacksonville has allowed four players to rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

10 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Jaguars this season.

George Pickens vs. Darious Williams Advanced Stats

George Pickens Darious Williams Rec. Targets 48 50 Def. Targets Receptions 27 11 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 18.5 27 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 500 28 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 83.3 4 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 169 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 4 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 3 Interceptions

