Best Bets, Odds for the Jaguars vs. Steelers Game – Week 8
The Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) host a streaking Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) squad on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium (with best bets available). The Jaguars have won four games in a row.
When is Jaguars vs. Steelers?
- Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The spread for this matchup suggested by the model (0.9 points) is a little bit less than the 2-point edge BetMGM gives to the Jaguars, though the data still has them as the favorite.
- The Jaguars have a 55.6% chance to win this matchup, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Jaguars have won three of the four games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (75%).
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, Jacksonville has a 3-1 record (winning 75% of its games).
- The Steelers have won four of the five games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Pittsburgh has entered four games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and won each of those games.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Pittsburgh (+2)
- The Jaguars have put together a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- In games they were favored in by 2 points or more so far this season, the Jaguars went 3-1 against the spread.
- The Steelers are 4-2-0 against the spread this season.
- Pittsburgh has an ATS record of 4-0 when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (41)
- The two teams average a combined 0.9 more points per game, 41.9 (including the postseason), than this game's over/under of 41 points.
- The Jaguars and the Steelers have seen their opponents average a combined 1.1 more points per game than the point total of 41 set for this matchup.
- The Jaguars have gone over in four of their seven games with a set total (57.1%).
- Out of Steelers six games with a set total, one has hit the over (16.7%).
Travis Etienne Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 17.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|7
|72.0
|7
|28.0
|0
Kenny Pickett Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|6
|209.5
|5
|2.0
|1
