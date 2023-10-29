Jaylen Warren has a tough matchup when his Pittsburgh Steelers face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Jaguars give up 80.6 rushing yards per game, fourth-best in the NFL.

Warren has recorded 156 rushing yards on 40 carries (26.0 ypg), including one trip to the end zone. Warren also has caught 22 passes for 165 yards (27.5 ypg).

Warren vs. the Jaguars

Warren vs the Jaguars (since 2021): No games

No games One opposing rusher has collected 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Jaguars during the 2023 season.

Jacksonville has allowed five opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Jaguars have not allowed any opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The 80.6 rushing yards the Jaguars give up per game makes them the fourth-ranked run defense in the league this year.

Opponents of the Jaguars have scored five touchdowns on the ground (0.7 per game). The Jaguars' defense is 14th in the league in that category.

Jaylen Warren Rushing Props vs. the Jaguars

Rushing Yards: 24.5 (-115)

Warren Rushing Insights

Warren has out-gained the rushing yards prop bet total set for him two times in six opportunities this season.

The Steelers pass on 56.4% of their plays and run on 43.6%. They are 29th in NFL action in points scored.

He has handled 27.4% of his team's 146 rushing attempts this season (40).

Warren has rushed for a touchdown once this season in six games played.

He has 12.5% of his team's eight offensive touchdowns this season (one).

He has four red zone rushing carries (33.3% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Jaylen Warren Receiving Props vs the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-111)

Warren Receiving Insights

Warren, in four of six games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Warren has 14.3% of his team's target share (27 targets on 189 passing attempts).

He is averaging 6.1 yards per target (103rd in NFL play), picking up 165 yards on 27 passes thrown his way.

Having played six games this year, Warren has not tallied a TD reception.

Warren's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Rams 10/22/2023 Week 7 6 ATT / 32 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 1 REC / -1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/8/2023 Week 5 9 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 10/1/2023 Week 4 8 ATT / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 6 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 9/24/2023 Week 3 8 ATT / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 9/18/2023 Week 2 6 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 4 REC / 66 YDS / 0 TDs

