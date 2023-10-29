Will Jaylen Warren get into the end zone when the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars come together in Week 8 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Jaylen Warren score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a TD)

Warren has piled up 40 carries for 156 yards (26 per game) and one touchdown.

Warren also averages 27.5 receiving yards per game, grabbing 22 passes for 165 yards.

Warren has one rushing TD in six games.

Jaylen Warren Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 49ers 3 6 0 5 12 0 Week 2 Browns 6 20 0 4 66 0 Week 3 @Raiders 8 29 0 3 23 0 Week 4 @Texans 8 29 0 6 26 0 Week 5 Ravens 9 40 0 3 39 0 Week 7 @Rams 6 32 1 1 -1 0

