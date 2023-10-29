Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett has a favorable matchup in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars are giving up the second-most passing yards in the NFL, 273.9 per game.

Pickett has passed for 1,257 yards (209.5 per game) this season, connecting on 60.9% of his throws with five TD passes with four INTs. With his legs, Pickett has tacked on 12 yards on 24 carries and one touchdown, averaging 2.0 yards rushing per game.

Pickett vs. the Jaguars

Pickett vs the Jaguars (since 2021): No games

No games Four opposing players have recorded 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Jacksonville this year.

The Jaguars have given up one or more passing TDs to seven opposing quarterbacks this season.

Three opposing quarterbacks have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against Jacksonville in 2023.

The Jaguars have not allowed a player to throw for at least three TDs against them in an outing this season.

The pass defense of the Jaguars is conceding 273.9 yards per game this year, which ranks 31st in the league.

The Jaguars' defense ranks 21st in the NFL with 10 passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Kenny Pickett Passing Props vs. the Jaguars

Passing Yards: 219.5 (-115)

219.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+180)

Pickett Passing Insights

Pickett has bettered his passing yards prop total in five games this season, or 83.3%.

The Steelers, who are 29th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 56.4% of the time while running 43.6%.

With 184 attempts for 1,257 passing yards, Pickett is 21st in league play with 6.8 yards per attempt.

Pickett has thrown for a touchdown in four of six games this season, with more than one TD pass once.

He has 75.0% of his team's eight offensive touchdowns this season (six).

Pickett accounts for 60.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 18 of his total 184 passing attempts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Kenny Pickett Rushing Props vs the Jaguars

Rushing Yards: 8.5 (-118)

Pickett Rushing Insights

Pickett has not hit his rushing yards over in any of his six games played this season.

Pickett has a rushing touchdown in one game this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has three red zone rushing carries (25.0% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Pickett's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Rams 10/22/2023 Week 7 17-for-25 / 230 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 8 ATT / 0 YDS / 1 TD vs. Ravens 10/8/2023 Week 5 18-for-32 / 224 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 6 ATT / -6 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 10/1/2023 Week 4 15-for-23 / 114 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 9/24/2023 Week 3 16-for-28 / 235 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 9/18/2023 Week 2 15-for-30 / 222 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 4 ATT / -6 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.