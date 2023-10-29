In the Week 8 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Kenny Pickett get into the end zone? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Kenny Pickett score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Pickett has 12 yards on 24 carries (2 ypg) this season, with one rushing touchdown.

Kenny Pickett Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 49ers 31 46 232 1 2 1 4 0 Week 2 Browns 15 30 222 1 1 4 -6 0 Week 3 @Raiders 16 28 235 2 0 3 11 0 Week 4 @Texans 15 23 114 0 1 2 9 0 Week 5 Ravens 18 32 224 1 0 6 -6 0 Week 7 @Rams 17 25 230 0 0 8 0 1

