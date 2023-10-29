The October 29 matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) and Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) features a standoff at the QB position, with Trevor Lawrence and Kenny Pickett leading the way for their respective teams. Which signal caller has the edge? We break down all of the important details below.

Steelers vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

Kenny Pickett vs. Trevor Lawrence Matchup

Kenny Pickett 2023 Stats Trevor Lawrence 6 Games Played 7 60.9% Completion % 67.4% 1,257 (209.5) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,643 (234.7) 5 Touchdowns 8 4 Interceptions 3 12 (2) Rushing Yards (Per game) 206 (29.4) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Kenny Pickett Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 216.5 yards

: Over/Under 216.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Jaguars Defensive Stats

This year, the Jaguars are 19th in the NFL in points allowed (20.9 per game) and 27th in total yards allowed (354.4 per game).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Jacksonville is struggling this season, with 1,917 passing yards allowed (32nd in NFL). It ranks 21st with 10 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Jaguars' D has been very effective this season, as it ranks sixth in the league with 564 total rushing yards allowed (80.6 per game).

On defense, Jacksonville ranks seventh in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 35.4%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it is 11th (50%).

Trevor Lawrence Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 234.5 yards

: Over/Under 234.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Steelers Defensive Stats

