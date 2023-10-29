Marquise Goodwin did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns' Week 8 contest against the Seattle Seahawks starts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Goodwin's stats below.

Looking at season stats, Goodwin has been targeted nine times and has three catches for 10 yards (3.3 per reception) and zero TDs, plus three carries for 38 yards.

Marquise Goodwin Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Back

The Browns have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week: Amari Cooper (DNP/rest): 24 Rec; 389 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Harrison Bryant (FP/hip): 3 Rec; 7 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD David Njoku (DNP/knee): 24 Rec; 216 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Browns vs. Seahawks Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

Goodwin 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 9 3 10 9 0 3.3

Goodwin Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 2 0 0 0 Week 2 @Steelers 2 0 0 0 Week 3 Titans 0 0 0 Week 4 Ravens 1 1 0 0 Week 6 49ers 2 1 4 0 Week 7 @Colts 2 1 6 0

