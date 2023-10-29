Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris has a difficult matchup in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars are allowing the fourth-fewest rushing yards in the NFL, 80.6 per game.

Harris leads the team with 300 yards (50.0 ypg) on 77 rushes, with one rushing score. As a pass-catcher, Harris has put up eight catches for 52 yards (8.7 ypg) .

Harris vs. the Jaguars

Harris vs the Jaguars (since 2021): No games

No games One opposing rusher has collected 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Jaguars during the 2023 season.

Five opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Jacksonville this year.

No player has rushed two or more TDs against the Jaguars this season.

The Jaguars yield 80.6 rushing yards per game, the NFL's fourth-ranked run defense this season.

The Jaguars' defense ranks 14th in the NFL with five rushing TDs conceded so far this year.

Najee Harris Rushing Props vs. the Jaguars

Rushing Yards: 41.5 (-115)

Harris Rushing Insights

Harris has hit his rushing yards over in 50.0% of his opportunities (three of six games).

The Steelers, who are 29th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 56.4% of the time while running 43.6%.

His team has attempted 146 rushes this season. He's taken 77 of those carries (52.7%).

Harris has one rushing touchdown this season in six games played.

He has 12.5% of his team's eight offensive touchdowns this season (one).

He has five carries in the red zone (41.7% of his team's 12 red zone rushes).

Najee Harris Receiving Props vs the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 8.5 (-110)

Harris Receiving Insights

In 33.3% of his opportunities (twice in six games), Harris has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Harris has 6.3% of his team's target share (12 targets on 189 passing attempts).

He has picked up 4.3 yards per target (52 yards on 12 targets).

Harris does not have a TD reception this year in six games.

Harris' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Rams 10/22/2023 Week 7 14 ATT / 53 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/8/2023 Week 5 14 ATT / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 10/1/2023 Week 4 14 ATT / 71 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 9/24/2023 Week 3 19 ATT / 65 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 9/18/2023 Week 2 10 ATT / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 1 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

