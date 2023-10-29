Will Najee Harris pay out his Week 8 anytime TD player prop when the Pittsburgh Steelers clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant stats.

Will Najee Harris score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a TD)

Harris has taken 77 attempts for a team-leading 300 rushing yards (50 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.

Harris also has eight receptions for 52 yards (8.7 per game).

Harris has one rushing TD in six games.

Najee Harris Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 49ers 6 31 0 2 2 0 Week 2 Browns 10 43 0 1 0 0 Week 3 @Raiders 19 65 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Texans 14 71 0 1 32 0 Week 5 Ravens 14 37 0 1 3 0 Week 7 @Rams 14 53 1 3 15 0

