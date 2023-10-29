Phillip Walker will be up against the 21st-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his Cleveland Browns play the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

This year, Walker has passed for 370 yards (185 per game), going 33-for-66 (50%) and compiling zero TDs with three picks. Walker has also chipped in in the ground game with four rushing yards (2 per game) on six attempts.

Walker vs. the Seahawks

Walker vs the Seahawks (since 2021): No games

No games Three opposing players have posted 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Seattle this year.

The Seahawks have allowed one or more passing TDs to three opposing quarterbacks this season.

Seattle has allowed two or more passing touchdowns to three quarterbacks in 2023.

The Seahawks have allowed one opposing player to throw for at least three TD passes in an outing this season.

Walker will play against the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this week. The Seahawks give up 235 passing yards per game.

The Seahawks' defense ranks seventh in the NFL with seven passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Phillip Walker Passing Props vs. the Seahawks

Passing Yards: 202.5 (-115)

202.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 0.5 (-227)

Walker Passing Insights

The Browns pass on 51.4% of their plays and run on 48.6%. They are 19th in NFL play in points scored.

Walker is averaging 5.6 yards per attempt this year (370 yards on 66 attempts).

Walker has failed to throw a touchdown pass in two games this season.

Walker accounts for 17.2% of his team's red zone plays, with five of his total 66 passing attempts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Walker's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Colts 10/22/2023 Week 7 15-for-32 / 178 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 10/15/2023 Week 6 18-for-34 / 192 YDS / 0 TDs / 2 INTs 3 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs

