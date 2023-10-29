With the Seattle Seahawks (4-2) and the Cleveland Browns (4-2) squaring off on October 29 at Lumen Field, Geno Smith and Phillip Walker will go toe to toe at the quarterback position. We dissect the two signal callers below, diving into the numbers and trends that will impact this matchup.

Browns vs. Seahawks Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Lumen Field

Lumen Field Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington TV: FOX

Phillip Walker vs. Geno Smith Matchup

Phillip Walker 2023 Stats Geno Smith 2 Games Played 6 50% Completion % 68.6% 370 (185) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,391 (231.8) 0 Touchdowns 7 3 Interceptions 4 4 (2) Rushing Yards (Per game) 52 (8.7) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Seahawks Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Seahawks have been firing on all cylinders on defense, with 19.7 points allowed per game (eighth in NFL).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Seattle is 12th in the NFL with 1,410 passing yards allowed (235 per game) and seventh in yards allowed per pass attempt (6).

Against the run, the Seahawks have been one of the top defenses in the league, ranking second in the NFL by giving up 87.2 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank third with 3.5 yards allowed per rush attempt.

On defense, Seattle ranks 30th in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed (75%) and 28th in third-down efficiency allowed (46.1%).

Browns Defensive Stats

