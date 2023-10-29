The Cleveland Browns (4-2) hit the road to match up against the Seattle Seahawks (4-2) at Lumen Field on Sunday, October 29, 2023, and here are our best bets.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Seahawks vs. Browns? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Seahawks vs. Browns?

  • Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
  • Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The data strongly suggests betting on the Browns in this one. The model favors them while BetMGM has the Seahawks favored and the difference between the two is 10.9 points.
  • The Seahawks have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 64.9%.
  • The Seahawks have won 75% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (3-1).
  • When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter, Seattle has gone 2-1 (66.7%).
  • This season, the Browns have won two out of the three games in which they've been the underdog.
  • Cleveland has played as an underdog of +154 or more once this season and won that game.

Who will win? The Seahawks or Browns? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Other Week 8 Best Bets

  • Patriots vs Dolphins
  • Saints vs Colts
  • Jets vs Giants
  • Eagles vs Commanders
  • Falcons vs Titans

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Cleveland (+3.5)
    • The Seahawks have covered the spread four times over six games with a set spread.
    • In games it has played as 3.5-point favorites or more, Seattle has an ATS record of 2-1.
    • The Browns are 3-3-0 against the spread this season.
    • Cleveland is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

    Parlay your bets together on the Seahawks vs. Browns matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Over (37.5)
    • Seattle and Cleveland average 8.8 more points between them than the over/under of 37.5 for this game.
    • The Seahawks and the Browns have seen their opponents average a combined 1.4 more points per game than the point total of 37.5 set in this outing.
    • Two of the Seahawks' six games with a set total have hit the over (33.3%).
    • The Browns have gone over in two of six games with a set total (33.3%).

    Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

    Geno Smith Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

    Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
    6 231.8 7 8.7 0

    Phillip Walker Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

    Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
    2 185.0 0 2.0 0

    Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.