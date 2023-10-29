Jacksonville (5-2) rides a four-game winning streak into a matchup with Pittsburgh on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The spread foretells a close game, with the Jaguars favored by 1.5 points. An over/under of 41 points has been set for the contest.

This week's game that pits the Jaguars against the Steelers is a great opportunity to place some live bets while you watch the action. Keep reading for relevant statistics and numbers to help you make the correct calls.

Steelers vs. Jaguars Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Steelers have trailed after the first quarter four times and have been knotted up two times in six games this year.

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Jaguars have had the lead four times, have been behind two times, and have been knotted up one time.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 4.6 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 1.9 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Steelers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter one time, lost four times, and tied one time in six games this year.

In seven games this year, the Jaguars have outscored their opponent in the second quarter two times, lost four times, and been knotted up one time.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 6.7 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 6.3 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of six games this year, the Steelers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter two times, lost three times, and been knotted up one time.

The Jaguars have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in three games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in three games, and been tied in the third quarter in one game.

On offense, Jacksonville is averaging 5.3 points in the third quarter (fifth-ranked) this season. It is giving up 4.4 points on average in the third quarter (21st-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

The Steelers have won the fourth quarter in two games this season. Meanwhile, they've been outscored in the fourth quarter in four games.

In seven games this season, the Jaguars have won the fourth quarter three times, been outscored three times, and been knotted up one time.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 8.1 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 8.3 points on average in that quarter.

Steelers vs. Jaguars Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Steelers have had the lead one time and have trailed five times.

The Jaguars have been leading after the first half in five games this season and have trailed after the first half in two games.

2nd Half

Through six games this year, the Steelers have been outscored in the second half four times (2-2 in those games) and have won the second half two times (2-0).

In seven games this season, the Jaguars have been outscored in the second half three times (2-1 in those games) and have won the second half four times (3-1).

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 13.4 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 12.7 points on average in the second half.

